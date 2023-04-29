Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMIGY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.57) to GBX 2,543 ($31.76) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.23) to GBX 1,650 ($20.61) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,265.20.
OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. Admiral Group has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.20.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
