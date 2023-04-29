Admiral Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.6004 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Admiral Group Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $28.92 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.57) to GBX 2,543 ($31.76) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.23) to GBX 1,650 ($20.61) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,265.20.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.