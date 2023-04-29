Admiral Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.6004 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.
Admiral Group Stock Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $28.92 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.57) to GBX 2,543 ($31.76) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.23) to GBX 1,650 ($20.61) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,265.20.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
