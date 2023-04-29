Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advent Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,074 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADNWW remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,462. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15.

