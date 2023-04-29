Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, an increase of 131.2% from the March 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aftermath Silver Trading Down 4.2 %
Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.28.
About Aftermath Silver
