Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 15th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 73.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.2 %
AEM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. 3,431,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57.
Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 62,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.