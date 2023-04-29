Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 15th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 73.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.2 %

AEM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. 3,431,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 62,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

