Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 407,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Air Transport Services Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $177,069. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 476,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

