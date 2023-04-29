Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $26.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

