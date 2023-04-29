Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Raised to “Buy” at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

ACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.93.

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,757,000 after acquiring an additional 375,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,295 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,083,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

