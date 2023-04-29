Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166,536 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.16% of Alcoa worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after acquiring an additional 356,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,549,000 after purchasing an additional 330,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 26.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after purchasing an additional 871,861 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 3,401,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,495,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 52.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,965,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after purchasing an additional 673,362 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,341 in the last ninety days.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

