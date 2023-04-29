Algorand 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.57 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $1.57 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00060045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00040117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00022397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,455,266,444 coins and its circulating supply is 7,240,941,285 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

