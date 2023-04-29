Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $31.41 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00060214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00039903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,455,266,708 coins and its circulating supply is 7,240,941,549 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.