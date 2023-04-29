Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several brokerages recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,832. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.92.
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
