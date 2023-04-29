Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Alimera Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,832. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.