AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Issues Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.96. 255,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AB. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after buying an additional 246,609 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 734.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 60,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.