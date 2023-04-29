Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 71.95%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.