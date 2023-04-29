Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 71.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,233.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,630,000 after acquiring an additional 94,702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

