Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 71.95%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

