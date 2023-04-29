ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in April

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,995,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 2,344,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPKF. Scotiabank downgraded ALPEK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ALPEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Shares of ALPKF opened at $1.20 on Friday. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.
Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers; PET, a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; and recycled PET for use in new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet.
