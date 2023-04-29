Alpha Finance Lab Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $150.85 million and $85.14 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00027595 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

