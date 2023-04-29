Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.63.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

