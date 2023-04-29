Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 170.0% in April

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Alps Alpine Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of APELY stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.
