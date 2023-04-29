Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 37.6% in April

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Altigen Communications Stock Performance
ATGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,837. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.30.
About Altigen Communications
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altigen Communications (ATGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.