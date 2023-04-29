Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 37.6% in April

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

ATGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,837. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.30.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

