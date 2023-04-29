Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Up 37.9% in April

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,900 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 626,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,836,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,901.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. 65,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,290. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

