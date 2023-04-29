Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.63

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.63 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.55). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.55), with a volume of 119,760 shares trading hands.

Altitude Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.17 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altitude Group

In related news, insider Graham Feltham bought 40,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £20,081.67 ($25,080.14). 50.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc owns and develops the technology solutions and services in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

