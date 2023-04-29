Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.98-5.13 EPS.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

