Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.98-5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. 11,070,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,813,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

