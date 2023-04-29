Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.98-5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05.
Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. 11,070,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,813,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.03.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
