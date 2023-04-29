Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,298,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Ameresco accounts for about 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 4.43% of Ameresco worth $131,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 304,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 114,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,305,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $6,047,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $41.60 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

