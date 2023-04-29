American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.50 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 5.9 %

AAL traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 45,057,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,406,154. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.55.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 551.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,346 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.