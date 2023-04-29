American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 160,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,366 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

