American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 182,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 675,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of American Rebel in a report on Monday, April 17th.

American Rebel Price Performance

Shares of American Rebel stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 951,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,721. American Rebel has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Rebel

American Rebel Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

