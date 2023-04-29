Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, an increase of 174.1% from the March 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amesite by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amesite by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amesite Price Performance

Amesite stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Amesite has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

