Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMXEF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 12,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,946. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.
About Amex Exploration
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amex Exploration (AMXEF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.