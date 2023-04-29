Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMXEF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 12,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,946. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

