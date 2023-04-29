Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen updated its FY23 guidance to $17.60-18.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $17.60-$18.70 EPS.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $239.74. 2,721,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,314. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.81. Amgen has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 975.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.69.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

