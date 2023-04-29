Analysts Set Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) PT at $87.00

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

LGRDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Legrand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Legrand Price Performance

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $18.87 on Friday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

