Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Down 32.4% in April

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Angion Biomedica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. Angion Biomedica has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angion Biomedica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGN. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 391.0% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 295,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 732,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

