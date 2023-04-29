Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,113 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

