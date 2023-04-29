Ankr (ANKR) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $315.52 million and approximately $16.01 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03142866 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $19,610,916.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

