Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.3 %

NLY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. 4,614,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,179,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,717 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

