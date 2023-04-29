Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $183.73 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Anyswap has a market cap of $183.73 million and $2,121.64 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $9.86 or 0.00033546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.83279319 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,839.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

