APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $43.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.76.

APA Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

