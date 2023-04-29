Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $167.65

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.65 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 171.80 ($2.15). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 169 ($2.11), with a volume of 127,093 shares.

Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.75. The company has a market capitalization of £829.96 million, a PE ratio of -845.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.82 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,000.00%.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

