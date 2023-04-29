AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,280,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 14,980,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 284.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest Price Performance

Shares of APPH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 1,315,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,425. AppHarvest has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.70.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,210.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppHarvest will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

See Also

