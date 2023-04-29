Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 3.0 %

APDN stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.68% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

