AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Down 20.4% in April

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AppTech Payments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AppTech Payments stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,324 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppTech Payments were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AppTech Payments Trading Up 21.7 %

NASDAQ:APCX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments ( NASDAQ:APCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Apptech Payments Corp. engages in the business of utilizing innovative payment processing and digital banking technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. The firm is also involved in developing digital payments and a banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and customers.

