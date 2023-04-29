Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aqua Power Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Aqua Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.78.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aqua Power Systems (APSI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.