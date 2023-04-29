Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aqua Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Aqua Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aqua Power Systems, Inc operates as a shell company. Its business purpose is to identify, research and if determined to meet the company’s criteria, acquire an interest in business opportunities available for the company to leverage. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.