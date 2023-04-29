Aragon (ANT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.53 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00011381 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $144.04 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

