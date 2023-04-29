Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $3.30

Aragon (ANT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00011340 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $142.65 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

