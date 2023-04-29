Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACGL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.07. 2,204,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,231. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,768,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,242,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

