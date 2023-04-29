Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 100.83% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.89 EPS.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $122.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.72. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after buying an additional 282,345 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 186,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after buying an additional 123,774 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,816,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after buying an additional 84,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,052,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

