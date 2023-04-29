Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.44.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 443,884 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,742,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 961,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.