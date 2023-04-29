Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 443,884 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,742,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 961,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
