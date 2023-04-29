Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stake Trimmed by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup cut their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

